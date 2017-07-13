Jagga Jasoos review: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer to release Friday, check out what Twitterati are saying

Basu has left no stones unturned to ensure everything goes well when the movie hits the theaters on July 14. (Image: Twitter)

Jagga Jasoos review: After extensive efforts of three long years, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow. The movie marks Ranbir’s second film with director Anurag Basu after delivery of a successful box office hit with Barfi in 2012. Ranbir, who is also producing the film, went on record to say that this is his dream project and the kind of movie he would like to direct one day. As per a report by Quint, Basu has left no stones unturned to ensure everything goes well when the movie hits the theaters on July 14. Apparently, the report also says that the director is so protective of the movie that he has not shown the film to any one including Ranbir and Katrina.

With Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir is making his production debut. However this could very well be his first and last attempt. According to IANS, Ranbir, at several instances, has said that he is not looking forward to produce another film as he did not enjoy the role of a filmmaker in Jagga Jasoos. In the meanwhile, both Ranbir and Katrina are not only busy with promotional activities, they have also been attending the recording studious to dub a few extra lines as per some last hour changes made in the script.

However, its not just the cast and crew of the movie that has been biting nail ahead of the launch, but even the fans are unable to pass the remaining hours to release and this is evident from the fact that social media platforms have been flooded with wishes, memes, jokes and predictions about the adventure fantasy flick. Check out some amazing reactions here:

An over promoted movie points to only one thing : desperation.so something is fundamentally wrong in the movie itself #JaggaJasoos — Zara (@Zaraa_Ali__) July 12, 2017

When you’re spying on your crush but they see you! ????‍♀#JaggaJasoos pic.twitter.com/KSOv6DwD2k — UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) July 7, 2017

JAGGA JASOOS TOMORROW caaaaaaaaannnnnnnnnnn’t wait pic.twitter.com/9rSNPt67O7 — आवारा ᴬᵇʰᶦᵐᵃⁿʸᵘ (@Awara_ilahi) July 13, 2017

#Ranbirkapoor last 5 films :

Hit – 1

Flops – 3

Disaster – 1

. Tomorrow his film #JaggaJasoos releasing. Hit RT if you excited. — Indian Boxoffice (@TradeBOC) July 13, 2017

In future, too many producers will use the same trick of #JaggaJasoos n won’t release their films on Thursday in Dubai to avoid my review.???? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 13, 2017

#JaggaJasoos WILL be the successful. I’m putting it out there in the universe and I WILL reap the harvest. Join me sisters. pic.twitter.com/PDB1LVkJpp — 丂卂ㄥ (@ohheysalman) July 12, 2017

Forget Superman and Spiderman, meet the Flowerman! ????❤

JAGGA JASOOS TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/jliL4056De — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) July 13, 2017

Presented by Disney Indian and produced by Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is an adventure fantasy journey aimed to entertain audience, especially kids.