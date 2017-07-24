Jagga Jasoos collection: Ranbir Kapoor film flops, father Rishi Kapoor slams Anurag Basu, makes nuclear bomb analogy

Made with a budget of a whopping Rs 110 crore, Jagga Jaasoos turned out to be a box-office debacle for the makers as it has earned only Rs 52 crore so far. (Source: IE)

Jagga Jasoos collection: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Monday came down heavily on director Anurag Basu for the failure of his recent flick Jagga Jasoos, where his son Ranbir Kapoor was the lead-actor and producer. Made with a budget of a whopping Rs 110 crore, Jagga Jaasoos turned out to be a box-office debacle for the makers as it has earned only Rs 52 crore so far. Rishi Kapoor has held director Anurag Basu responsible for the debacle. Lashing out at the director, Kapoor called Basu an irresponsible director who couldn’t complete projects on time. He also slammed Music Composer Pritam for the lax attitude. “Till Wednesday, Anurag Basu was still mixing the film. Can you imagine that? Pritam [composer] probably delivered the music only a week before. What can you say? You (here, Basu) don’t take an opinion from anybody. Today’s filmmakers are doing this with everybody. They don’t show their films before release to take opinions, and treat it as though they’re making a nuclear bomb,” Kapoor told Mid-day in an exclusive interview.

Kapoor further said that the movie didn’t release in major markets due to delay in its release, ultimately causing big revenue losses. The veteran actor said that the movie didn’t release in Singapore as it needs to be delivered there five days in advance. In Gulf, it hasn’t released so far at it was delivered there only on Thursday, Kapoor said. “This is unreasonable and irresponsible. You may be thinking you are making the Taj Mahal, but you are supposed to make it ready on time,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor, however, later said that he is grateful to Anurag for giving Ranbir a movie like Barfi! “But why hide a film? All big filmmakers, including my father (Raj Kapoor), Rakesh Roshan and Aamir Khan show their films, so why can’t you?” he questioned.