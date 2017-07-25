Jagga Jasoos collection: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer collects Rs 53.38 crore till date

Jagga Jasoos earned Rs 33.17 crore in opening weekend. (Bollywood Hungama)

Jagga Jasoos collection: Bollywood movie Jagga Jasoos, which was released on July 14, has so far collected rs 53.38 crore at the Box Office in the domestic market. The film which has Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles has failed to convince not only the critics but fans too. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film had collected Rs 46.29 crore in the first week of its release. The Anurag Basu directed film had earned Rs 8.57 crore on the first day of its release. Showing some sign of improving its collection, Jagga Jasoos earned Rs 33.17 crore in opening weekend, however during the week the movie collection fell sharply,

As per movie critic and trade analysts the movie collected Rs 4.05 crore on first Monday after its release. Thereafter the declining trend continued with the movie earning Rs 46.29 crore at the end of the first week , shared Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh in his tweet.

Even as the movie has failed to attract the audience, Jagga Jasoos has also failed to get critical acclaim.As per Taran Adarsh, the movie disappointed with its collection. “JaggaJasoos disappoint. Business witnessed growth over weekend, but fell on weekdays. Weekend 2 will give an idea of its lifetime biz.” he had tweeted about the movie’s first-week collection.

Critics have also called the movie “boring”. After the release of the film, Adarsh had posted on Twitter, “Ranbir shines in a film that’s a costly, boring and an overstretched experiment.” After few hours, he shared the opening day box office collection of the movie and said that the film is an epic disappointment.