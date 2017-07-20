Jagga Jasoos Box Office Collections, Day 6: National and Worldwide Collections with day-wise breakup hit Rs 65.34 cr

The film has been directed by Anurag Basu and it revolves around the life of a detective teenager who is on a mission to find his missing father. (Facebook/Katrina Kaif)

Jagga Jasoos Box Office Collections, Day 6: The Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer, Jagga Jasoos, was released on Friday, July 14. The film has been directed by Anurag Basu and it revolves around the life of a detective teenager who is on a mission to find his missing father. In a box office report by Bollywood Hungama, we saw a glimpse of the worldwide collections of the film with a break-up of the film’s day wise collections. In India, the day-wise collections of films were Rs. 8.57 Cr. for Day 1, Friday, Rs. 11.53 Cr. for Day 2, Saturday, Rs. 13.07 Cr. for Day 3, Sunday, Rs. 4.05 Cr. for Day 4, Monday, Rs. 3.48 Cr. for Day 5, Tuesday and Rs. 3.05 Cr. for Day 6, Wednesday. The total NETT collections of the film stood at Rs. 43.75 Cr. at the end of the sixth day, July 19. However, the domestic gross box office collections were Rs. 60.76 Cr. approximately. “#JaggaJasoos continues to dwindle… Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr, Mon 4.05 cr, Tue 3.48 cr, Wed 3.05 cr. Total: ? 43.75 cr.” tweeted Taran Adarsh, a film critic.

The box office collections of Jagga Jasoos worldwide, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, was Rs. 60.76 Cr. for India on July 19, Rs. 3.11 Cr. for North America (USA and Canada on July 16, Rs. 0.89 Cr. for the United Kingdom on July 16, Rs. 0.45 Cr. for Australia on July 16, Rs. 0.11 Cr. for New Zealand on July 16 and Rs. 0.02 Cr. for Malaysia on July 16. The total worldwide collections of the film stood at Rs. 65.34 Cr., which is a gross amount.