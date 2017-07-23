Jagga Jasoos box office collection week 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer earns Rs 46.29 crore

Jagga Jasoos box office collection, week 1: The Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer only managing to secure Rs 46.29 crore in the first week of its release. (Bollywood Hungama)

Jagga Jasoos box office collection, week 1: The Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has failed to impress the audiences after it failed to convince the critics too. Despite an aggresive promotion, the film had started on an average note in terms of box office collections and it further saw a drastic drop in its collections in the following days. An Anurag Basu creation, the film was released in 1,800 screens across the country on Friday (July 15). Despite the big names of Hindi film industry associated with it, the film witnessed a business of Rs 8.57 crore on its opening day. Though the graph on the box office lifted a bit up in the weekend that settled its collection to Rs 33.17 crore, it fell sharply on week days. On Monday, the collection of film cut to Rs 4.05 crore, according to trade analyst and movie critic. And the declining trend followed thereafter with the film only managing to secure Rs 46.29 crore in the first week of its release, shared Adarsh.

Though the negative response of the audience to the film is clear from the low box office collection, it also failed to get critical acclaim. According to Taran Adarsh, the film has disappointed with its collection. “#JaggaJasoos disappoints… Biz witnessed growth over weekend, but fell on weekdays… Weekend 2 will give an idea of its lifetime biz…” Adarsh shared before sharing its first-week collection. The movie critic had also called the film “boring”, “misadventure” and “unbearable”. Taking to Twitter after the release of the film, Adarsh had posted, “Ranbir shines in a film that’s a costly, boring and an overstretched experiment.” After few hours, he shared the opening day box office collection of the film and said that the film is an epic disappointment. “#OneWordReview…#JaggaJasoos: Unbearable. This one’s a misadventure… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT!” said Adarsh on Twitter.”

Meanwhile, the film has collected $3,925 (Rs 2.53 lakh) from 9 screens in Australia and $975 (Rs 62,848) from 3 screens in New Zealand after nine days of its release, reported Bollywood Hungama.