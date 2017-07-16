Jagga Jasoos box office collection opening weekend prediction: Big boost for Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, movie set to earn Rs 35 cr

The film is expected to earn over Rs 50 cr going forward. (Bollywood Hungama)

Jagga Jasoos collection opening weekend prediction: The movie may be different, even unique in its presentation and script, but what it has managed to do is prove its critics wrong, which for Ranbir Kapoor is a major success in itself – he has faced a barrage of criticism for quite a long time over not being able to bring to the table his indubitable acting skills and for wasting his talent on films that are virtually guaranteed to fail. But over and above that is the fact that the movie is making plenty of money and is likely to continue doing that over the next week and its performance over the opening weekend may just have increased its lifespan to span the second week too. So, figuring from what we have seen over the last 2 days since the release of the movie, the ballpark figure in terms of earnings in the opening weekend is likely to be just under Rs 35 cr, according to Bollywood Hungama. The film is expected to earn over Rs 50 cr going forward.

In case Jagga Jasoos collection in opening weekend is anywhere near Rs 35 cr, then it would be a big boost for the career of Ranbir Kapoor as his last hit Barfi had bagged Rs 34.25 crore in the first three days of its release, according to Bollywood Hungama. Jagga Jasoos has earned Rs 8.57 cr on Friday, and Rs 11.53 cr on Saturday for a total of Rs 20.10 crore. All of this is in the Indian market. What it is making in the foreign market is separate. However, one thing that is likely to happen is that Jagga Jasoss is unlikely to enter the Rs 100 cr club on the strength of its India business.

But as far as Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are concerned, they have just doled out a movie that has caught the fancy of the cinema goers. The word of mouth is strong and has more than made up for the lack of critical acclaim. This happens rarely, but considering that the content is unique, it may just have opened up another window of opportunity in terms of ideas for Bollywood to explore. And Kapoor may well become the first to actually unveil the fact that a new young market is rising in India that prefers to watch something that is irreverent and stylish and, to a certain extent, unique too. However, all of this rides on how well the film does on Sunday. And yes, one thing that has been ignored in this movie is the role of Katrina Kaif. The actress has managed to stand up on her own here and is not put in the shade by Ranbir.