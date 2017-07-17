Jagga Jasoos Box Office Collection opening weekend: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor movie mints Rs 33.17 crore, eyes more

jagga jasoos first weekend box office collection, jagga jasoos movie bussiness, jagga jasoor movie box office, box office collection jagga jasoos movie, jagga jasoos mpovie review, jagga jasoos movie

Jagga Jasoos Box Office Collection opening weekend: Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos has minted a total business of Rs Rs 33.17 crore at the box office despite having a slow start. The Anurag Basu directed movie, which started slow on box office, picked up well on Saturday and Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh expected over Rs 33 crore business for the movie and wrote, “JaggaJasoos had ₹ 33 cr+ opening weekend, witnessing growth on Sat and Sun… Plexes of metros contributed largely to the biz…Weekdays are crucial for Jagga Jasoos,” Adarsh wrote. “High costs + mix word of mouth are deterrents… Has to score on weekdays + Weekend 2 to sustain. JaggaJasoos Fri 8.57 cr, Sat 11.53 cr, Sun 13.07 cr. Total: ₹ 33.17 cr. India biz,” he added. After starting up with Rs 8 crore on first day, the movie saw an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday with a business of Rs 11.53 cr and Rs 13.07 cr.

Jagga Jasoos was expected to make around Rs 50 crore in its first weekend initially but that was whittled down to Rs 35 crore after movie reviews criticised it heavily. There are multiple reasons for the movie to expected to put in an average performance at the box office. The movie is based on a kids genre, which is quite new in India, and a lot of Indian audiences may not be able to gel well with it. Also, the movie’s release has been delayed by at least an year. However, in a good news for Jagga Jasoos makers, the movie has not yet faced any competition as no other big flick has been released in recent times.

Earlier, the movie received largely negative reviews from the critics. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter after watching the film and wrote: “Ranbir shines in a film that’s a costly, boring and an overstretched experiment.” After few hours, he shared the opening day box office collection of the film and said that the film is an epic disappointment. “#OneWordReview…#JaggaJasoos: Unbearable. This one’s a misadventure… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT!” said Adarsh on Twitter. The rest mirorred his views.