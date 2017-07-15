Jagga Jasoos box office collection LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer eyeing Rs 15 crore target in opening weekend

Jagga Jasoos box office collection LIVE UPDATES: Directed by Anurag Basu, the film was released in 1,800 screens across the country on Friday (July 15) after an aggressive promotion. (Image: Twitter)

Jagga Jasoos box office collection LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos opened on a positive note with a business of Rs 8.57 crore on its first day. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film was released in 1,800 screens across the country on Friday (July 15) after an aggressive promotion. However, in a disappointment, the film witnessed an occupancy rate of only 20 per cent in its morning shows despite the big names of Hindi film industry associated with it. The movie, from Rom-Com genre, managed to attract more audience in its evening shows. Also, the movie has managed to list in top 10 highest opening grossers of the year. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film has secured eighth place in the highest opening day grosser of 2017. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter after watching the film and wrote: “Ranbir shines in a film that’s a costly, boring and an overstretched experiment.” After few hours, he shared the opening day box office collection of the film and said that the film is an epic disappointment. “#OneWordReview…#JaggaJasoos: Unbearable. This one’s a misadventure… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT!” said Adarsh on Twitter.

Here are all the important LIVE UPDATES about Jagga Jasoos box office collection:

8.50 pm: Music of the film composed by Pritam has garnered positive reviews if the music charts are to be believed.

8.30 pm: The critic has also called the film “boring”, “misadventure” vand “unbearable”. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter after watching the film and wrote: “Ranbir shines in a film that’s a costly, boring and an overstretched experiment.” After few hours, he shared the opening day box office collection of the film and said that the film is an epic disappointment. “#OneWordReview…#JaggaJasoos: Unbearable. This one’s a misadventure… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT!” said Adarsh on Twitter.

8.10 pm: Jagga Jasoos is the second film of Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor working together after Barfi. However, the film did not seem to impress as much as the 2012 release.

7.50 pm: After the average opening of the film, it would be interesting to see if the film could manage to witness a jump in its business in the first weekend and thereafter.

7.40 pm: Produced by the Walt Disney, the film is competing with Sridevi’s MOM and War for the Planet of the Apes, third in the Planet of the Apes reboot series, known to be Hollywood

7.20 pm: The movie has earned Rs 8.57 crore on its first day, it is expected to make atleast Rs 15 crore in first weekend.