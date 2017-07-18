Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor starrer earns Rs 4.05 cr on Monday

The Katrina Kaif starrer has only accumulated Rs 37.22 crore in four days and now the movie is not even in the running for the Rs 50 crore mark in the first week. (IE)

Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has not managed to make the kind of impression at the box office it was expected to and the film’s collection has not picked up. The collections of the film fell by over 50 pct on Monday and the film could only rake in Rs 4.05 crore on Monday. This was a specially low number considering that the movie could only make Rs 8.57 crore on its opening day on Friday. Jagga Jasoos has seen a sharp decline and the low earnings of the much-vaunted movie has closed the gate on the Anurag Basu affair, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The Katrina Kaif starrer has only accumulated Rs 37.22 crore in four days and now the movie is not even in the running for the Rs 50 crore mark in the first week. A Rs 50 crore weekend can be seen as a minimum requirement for the film to have a shot at, at least making a decent lifetime collections. As per Bollywood Hungama, there is very little hope for the film to make more money during its second week as it would then be competing against Munna Michael that is expected to hit the theaters in a big way.

There had been a brief flicker of hope for the film on Saturday and Sunday, but that’s exactly what it was a flicker. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says that the film has to do well on the weekdays as this week would be crucial for it.