Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer battles to Rs 20.10 cr; gets big weekend booster shot

Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 2: From day 1 collection of Rs. 8.57 crore on Friday, Jagga Jasoos box office collection has moved to Rs 11.53 crore. (Bollywood Hungama)

Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 2: This Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer is different. It has refused to say die. In fact, it is putting up quite a fight to stay relevant in the cinemas and if Saturday’s collection is anything to go by, then it is succeeding too! The critics had begun writing obituaries for the movie late on Friday itself and comparing it to Ranbir’s last flop Bombay Velvet. But that is unlikely to happen even though the narrative is different – in fact, you could say that like Velvet, Jagga Jasoos too is uniquely scripted and carried out. However, the difference is that this movie has been able to reflect the excitement well and the result is that the public has actually liked it. So, score one for Ranbir here. It should go a long way in shoring up his hiccuping career. And the jump is quite significant from another aspect. The film has done a U turn in its fortunes after logging a horrific 25 to 30 per cent opening day occupancy rate!

The single most important point here is that Saturday’s traffic jumped considerably and it even breached the 2-figure mark. While the movie critics had not really done any favours to Ranbir, in fact, many were downright cruel, but the janta has found in it something that is relevant in this day and age. So, if not a thumbs-up from critics, what is driving the movie and setting it up for a major earnings potential over the next week? The secret lies in word of mouth boost. What has happened is that on Friday the limited number of people who saw it liked it enough to pass on the good word. And the rest is all money in the bank of the filmmakers.

So from day 1 collection of Rs. 8.57 crore on Friday, Jagga Jasoos box office collection has moved to Rs 11.53 crore. What will Sunday be? Most probably it will beat Saturday’s score easily. Something that will come as a big relief to Ranbir Kapoor fans who have seen their heartthrob live in the shade of other bigger stars without really acquiring the aura of superstardom although he has come close a few times.