Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer secures Rs 8.57 crore, turns 8th highest opening day grosser

Jagga Jasoos box office collection: After an aggressive promotion, the Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has made an average start on box office with a total collection of Rs 8.57 crore on its first day. An Anurag Basu creation, the film was released in 1,800 screens across the country on Friday (July 15). Despite the big names of Hindi film industry associated with it, the film witnessed an occupancy rate of mere 20 per cent in its morning shows. However, the romantic comedy managed to attract more audience in its evening shows that brings a decent box office collection for the film and managed to include it into top 10 highest opening grossers of the year. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film has secured eighth place in the highest opening day grosser of 2017.

Jagga Jasoos is the second film of Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor working together after Barfi. However, the film did not seem to impress as much as the 2012 release. The critic has also called the film “boring”, “misadventure” vand “unbearable”. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter after watching the film and wrote: “Ranbir shines in a film that’s a costly, boring and an overstretched experiment.” After few hours, he shared the opening day box office collection of the film and said that the film is an epic disappointment. “#OneWordReview…#JaggaJasoos: Unbearable. This one’s a misadventure… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT!” said Adarsh on Twitter.

Produced by the Walt Disney, the film is competing with Sridevi’s MOM and War for the Planet of the Apes, third in the Planet of the Apes reboot series, known to be Hollywood blockbusters. After the average opening of the film, it would be interesting to see if the film could manage to witness a jump in its business in the first weekend and thereafter. Meanwhile, the music of the film composed by Pritam has garnered positive reviews if the music charts are to be believed.