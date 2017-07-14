Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif musical opens to 20 pct occupancy rate; may earn under Rs 5 cr

Despite the biggest names in the industry, the two hour-40 minutes saga has failed to garner the audience it expected at the outset. (Bollywood Hungama)

Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 1: The film, which released today across 1800 theatres, had an occupancy rate of a mere 20 per cent in the morning shows, according to Bollywood Hungama. The musical adventure directed by Anurag Basu has a star cast of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Despite the biggest names in the industry, the two hour-40 minutes saga has failed to garner the audience it expected at the outset. Expectations were that it would manage to garner at least Rs 8 crore on day 1 but now even a Rs 5 cr take looks difficult. Now, the only thing that the movie can bank on to become a success is the word of mouth boost. If that does not come, then it is staring at a bleak future over the next week.

The critics have given it a fairly average rating and the movie is said to be a fairytale of sorts. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a speech-impaired school child who goes by the name of Jagga who is trying to find his father in the film. Kaif is the school teacher, Shruti, who becomes a reporter goes along on an adventure with this quirky man.

Produced by the Walt Disney company, the film is expected to have a young viewership. It competes with Sridevi’s MOM and War for the Planet of the Apes, third in the Planet of the Apes reboot series, known to be Hollywood blockbusters. The Matt Reeves movie is expected to grow over the weekend. While Jagga Jasoos may also see some growth on the holidays but the competition is tough.

So far Jagga Jasoos’s soundtrack, composed by Pritam, has garnered positive reviews if the music charts are to be believed. According to Bollywood Hungama, word of mouth promotion of the film might help the box office collection considerably. Earlier Ranbir Kapoor had said in a press conference that he would compensate the distributors if Jagga Jasoos fails at the box office. This statement had come shortly after Salman Khan announced to pay Rs 55 crore to Tubelight’s distributors. Now, we just have to wait and watch how Jagga Jasoos does over the weekend, and if Ranbir Kapoor can walk his talk lest the movie misses the mark.