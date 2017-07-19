Jagga Jasoos actress Bidisha Bezbaruah found dead in Gurugram, husband arrested; here is what happened

Bidisha Bezbaruah was a well-known TV actress had performed many stage shows as well. (Source: Twitter)

Bidisha Bezbaruah, the Assamese actress and singer who was recently seen playing an important role in Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos, was found dead at her flat in Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon, reported news agency PTI. The 30-year-old actress was a well-known TV actress had performed many stage shows as well. Bidisha who was making a name for herself in the industry had recently moved from Mumbai to Gurugram where the incident took place. “Bezbaruah was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented accommodation which she had taken recently,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Saharan said. He added that her father informed police that his daughter had not been receiving his call.

“Her father suspected something foul as she was not picking the phone on Monday evening. He approached the police and gave details of her local address,” Saharan said. When the police reached the spot, the main gate and the door were locked from inside. The police team broke open the door and found her hanging, he said. The police have already arrested Bidisha’s husband Nisheet Jha on charges of abetting the suicide, reported The Hindu. According to the report, Bidisha’s family has accused Jha of having an extra-marital affair.

“The victim’s father claimed in his complaint that she had a love marriage but would often have quarrels with her husband,” Saharan said. The investigating teams have already examined Bidisha’s mobile phone, Facebook and social networking site conversations. “We are investigating the case and if required we will call her husband to record his statement,” Saharan said.

Interestingly, no suicide note was recovered from Bidisha’s possession. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, immediately after the incident, spoke to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar seeking proper probe into the death.