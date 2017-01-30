Jackie Shroff wants Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in ‘Ram-Lakhan’ remake

Jackie Shroff believes both the actors are apt for ‘Ram-Lakhan’ remake. (Reuters)

In the times when we are seeing a lot of remakes being made in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh may have witnessed their “Dhina Dhin Dhaa” moment as Jackie Shroff believes both the actors are apt for ‘Ram-Lakhan’ remake.

In the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, the 59 year-old was asked by KJo, who would he like to see in the remake of ‘Ram-Lakhan’, to which the actor replied that he would choose the new-age actors Ranbir and Ranveer to play the modern version of him and Anil Kapoor.

Now that would be interesting! The father-son duo was a treat to watch in the show. While the ‘Baaghi’ actor, with his curtained nature looked cute, senior Shroff stole the show with his sheer awesomeness.