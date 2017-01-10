Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal to join BJP’s UP election campaign

Jackie Shroff and Arjun Rampal are treading the path familiar to many famous actors like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Govinda. Arjun and Jackie might be the latest members of Bollywood to go political when they help out the BJP in the upcoming UP elections, according to a report in First Post. Clearly, Jackie’s days aren’t filled up entirely by cringing at Tiger Shoff’s movies and so he decided to come back into the spotlight by using what little remains of his star power to give BJP an added push. Entering politics is a great move for actors like Jackie, whose opinions are no longer sought out by the public, because it allows them to be in a platform where spewing one’s opinion is part of the job description. So far, Jackie has not confirmed the rumour.

I am not a politician, not here for politics. I am here to see how can I extend my support to them (BJP): Arjun Rampal at BJP office pic.twitter.com/S2hFDpobMW — ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017

Why Arjun decided to get into the political game is still unknown. Perhaps it was the convenient excuse that the BJP allowed him to have when Rock On 2 tanked spectacularly at the box office last year. The actor had said that demonetisation was the reason behind the film’s less-than-stellar performance. To Arjun, we say, remember this little movie called Dangal by Aamir Khan? “I am not a politician, not here for politics. I am here to see how can I extend my support to them,” Arjun told ANI.

Shroff and Rampal will reportedly play important roles in the campaign as a runner-up effort for the elections in the state. Let’s see where Jackie and Arjun’s flirtations with the government take them and whether they’ll be able to rouse the UP population. Arjun, who was last seen in the underwhelming Kahaani 2, is busy wrapping up his latest project Daddy, based on the life of the life of gangster Arun Dawli. Jackie’s last project was Housefull 3.