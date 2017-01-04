Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood look kick-ass in explosive Kung Fu Yoga poster

Check out the new Kung Fu Yoga poster with Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood. (Twitter)

The first poster of Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood starrer Kung Fu Yoga is out and it looks mind-blowing. It’s rare for a poster to convey such dynamic motion, but this latest look of the film does the best job. Sonu shared the look on his Twitter account and he does a great job of matching up everyone’s favourite action star’s flexibility and athleticism in the still. Hitting theatres on February 3, it is a regular action-packed thrill ride that comes as a guarantee with any Jackie Chan movie.

Check out the new poster of #KungFuYoga. Stars Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood, Lay Exo, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur… 3 Feb 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/sGZim0eqr0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2017

@SonuSood countdown start already now waiting for Chinese new year. In trailer you and jeckie chan fight was outstng pic.twitter.com/NNzJeVolKV — raj aryan (@raj7515) January 2, 2017

News had emerged earlier this week that the film was going to clash with Shahrukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil on January 25 (as if a Bollywood clash wasn’t bad enough, things would’ve gone international too!). But the team behind Kung Fu Yoga quickly solved the problem and delayed the movie’s release by a week. The film come to India in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, English and Hindi – and will get a pan-India release. The film also features MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur, along with Chinese actors Eric Tsang and Aarif Rahman.

You might also like to watch:

It looks like 2017 will be quite a multi-cultural year, seeing numerous cross overs in terms of film industries. Salman Khan’s upcoming project Tubelight will see Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a leading role. Our very own Deepika Padukone will be seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage next week, while Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Baywatch later this year alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Let’s see whether these such projects can gain popularity with our moviegoers.