Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer: Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence over CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani objection to the word intercourse

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani sparked a controversy when he objected to the mini trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, in which he found the word ‘intercourse’ as being in bad taste. According to Nihalani the use of the term was inappropriate and therefore he demanded that if he gets one lakh votes from the common people in its support, he will clear the usage of the same word. But when 1 lakh votes did come in, the Chairman remained mum on clearing it.

Amidst the controversy, Shah Rukh finally broke his silence. When asked about the CBFC controversy during the launch of the second song, Shah Rukh was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, “The way people have voted, they should come and watch the film too. I’ve said this before as well that they should listen to the entire context of that one line. We respect the CBFC a lot. They are doing their job and we are doing ours. Having said that, I don’t think in the context of the film there is anything objectionable.”

The film’s full-fledged trailer has not been released yet but the promos are being released as mini-trailers. CBFC disapproved the usage of the word ‘intercourse’ which came after the second mini-trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal, which along with internet, was aired on Television. After which Nihalani threw an open challenge to the makers of the film to get one lakh votes from the general public in support of the word ‘intercourse’ in the film in one of its mini-trails, to get it cleared. This challenge was duly won by the film in less than a week and in fact gained more than the asked votes.

The film which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film also marks the comeback of the duo in some quirky roles this time. The film will be releasing on August 4 this year.