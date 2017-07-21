Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma wow in a fresh new avatar as a couple; must watch video

Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s film the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal was finally released on Friday. (Source: Twitter)

Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s film the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal was finally released on Friday evening and it was worth the wait. The makers had teased the fans with four mini trailers and some grooving songs which made it clear that in this movie, SRK is playing the role of a Punjabi guy named Harry who is a tour guide and Anushka Sharma is playing the role of a Gujarati girl named Sejal. The two lead actors are on a journey to find a ring which Anushka Sharma loses due to some reason. In all the teasers that were released so far, we saw a very different side of Shah Rukh Khan’s character but in the trailer released today the king of Bollywood is back doing what he is best at, romance.

Shah Rukh’s character is full of life and charm, a tour guide you would dream of getting. He drinks, dances, parties and plays a Casanova to boot. Things become spicier when he is joined by a bubbly Sejal played by Anushka Sharma. Imtiaz Ali has given us some brilliant love stories in the past Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha, all of them unique in their way and his collaboration with Shah Rukh might produce something magical for the fans.

Watch the trailer here:

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is set to hit the screens on August 4, 2017. Earlier, Imtiaz had planned to release the movie on August 11 but preponed it to avoid a box-office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This movies song Safar, Radha and Beech Beech Mein have already become huge hits among fans.