Jab Harry Met Sejal song Radha gets 7 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hrs

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal is a much-awaited movie if the YouTube views are to be believed. A new song, Radha, released 23 hours ago on YouTube has garnered more than 7.5 million views already. The song features Khan as the Punjabi tourist guide Harry and the Gujarati Sejal is played by Sharma. Written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song has been trending on Twitter since its release with the hashtag #ChartbusterRadhaSong. It has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty, who also worked on songs from Salman Khan’s Tubelight. The song’s video is a commentary on Punjabi music and shows Sejal asking Harry why Punjabi singers sing in a high pitched voice.

Radha was launched at an event organized by director Imtiaz Ali and Shah Rukh Khan in Ahmedabad where around 7000 women named Sejal were invited. Apart from that, both Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan have been promoting their movie on social media extensively and have shared 30-second trailers or Mini Trails on YouTube titled ‘Character Kharaab’, ‘Indemnity Bond’ and ‘Excuse Hai’, all of which have crossed about three million views.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has been shot in Punjab, Prague, Amsterdam, Budapest and Lisbon, and features Harry’s love story. There has also been promotions like the #HarrySeekingSejal contest where women named Sejal need to give a missed call on a number to get a chance to meet Shah Rukh Khan. This is Khan’s third movie with Anushka Sharma after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, both of which fared well at the box office.