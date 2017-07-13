Jab Harry met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan drives tractor to promote upcoming movie

The actor launched the song Butterfly in Ludhiana today. (ANI)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is in Punjab for the promotion of his upcoming movie Jab Harry met Sejal, found a unique way to promote it. The actor launched the song Butterfly in Ludhiana today and he can be seen driving a tractor in the fields for the promotion of the film, ANI said. Speaking to the press, the actor spoke about the new track and his look as a Sardar in his next film. In the middle of his promotion, the superstar did not forget to condemn the recent terrorist attack on Amarnath Yatris. He said terrorism would never be able to defeat the goodness and faith of the people. As per Indian Express, the song is flaunting all colours of Punjab.

“Terrorism can never defeat the courage, goodness and faith of the people. It can never win over the faith that people impose in God and it is that faith which gives them to courage to face everything. Words are not enough to condemn the brutal attack on pilgrims. It is their faith in God which gave them courage. Terrorism can never be powerful enough to win over goodness,” Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying by Indian Express on the sidelines of the event.

Shah Rukh Khan launched the song in the presence of Nooran sisters who have also lent their voices to the track along with Dev Negi, Aman Trikha and Sunidhi Chauhan. Shah Rukh Khan also said that Punjab has always been an important place in his movies and life.

“I have always been very close and related to Punjab and its culture. There are so many Punjabi people in my life. My wife’s roots are in Punjab. I have grown up in Delhi where too I was always surrounded by Punjabi people. There is something about Punjabis and their colourful lives that attract me. In this film too, I play a Punjabi tourist guide settled abroad but he misses home. He misses his Punjab,” he told the paper.