Jab Harry Met Sejal review: A half-baked love story with sub-standard songs

The much awaited Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer, Jab Harry Met Sejal, released on Friday, August 4.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this movie revolves around the life of Sejal (Anushka Sharma), who loses her engagement ring during a trip to Europe and a tourist guide Harry (Shah Rukh Khan), who helps her find it. This was the first time Imtiaz Ali and Shah Rukh Khan came together for a film while for Anushka, it was her fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh. If the Middle-East reviews are to be believed then this movie surely did not live up to the expectations of the movie buffs. The king of romance, who is known for his charisma and on-screen romance with his co-stars, looks like to have shed his charm. According to Gulf News, the movie is embedded with corny and over-sentimental dialogues exchanged between the actors which make it too much to bear for the viewers.

The movie begins with Harry telling Sejal, an Indian lawyer on a visit to Europe, that he has a tendency of sleeping with women with whom he tours around Europe. Sejal laughs it off at first but later, the chemistry between the duo warms up due to their easy camaraderie. The character of Sejal (Anushka), a Gujarati lawyer who has a mixed attitude that ranges from being sweet to being pragmatic, is thoroughly exploited in the story. Though there is not much, to hold on to, in the first half of the movie, yet it keeps us hooked but the second half is extremely melodramatic, reported Gulf News.

Sejal does not respect Harry due to the status dissimilarity between them, yet she is seen asking him, in a provoking and flirty manner, if he found her physically desirable. She insults his job of a tourist guide yet, she wants him to crave for her. The character of Harry is not thoroughly explored, leaving the viewers unsatisfied. His character and his ambitions in the movie are half-baked and unsatisfactory, reports Gulf News.

Watch Jab Harry Met Sejal trailer:

Though there is nothing extraordinary in the climax, the cinematography done in Europe is appealing to watch. Overall, the movie would only draw Shah Rukh Khan or Anushka Sharma fans, since the plot is not that interesting.