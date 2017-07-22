Jab Harry Met Sejal intercourse row: Censor Board clears movie, no video cuts imposed on Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer

The movie has been passed by CBFC without any video cuts, Imtiaz Ali shared this during the launch of the movie trailer. (Bollywood Hungama)

In spite of facing a run-in with censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani, Imtiaz Ali directed Jab Harry Met Sejal has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A certificate. Earlier a cloud of doubt was hovering over Jab Harry Met Sejal over the use of the word ‘intercourse’ in one of the teasers of the film. The movie has been passed by CBFC without any video cuts, Imtiaz Ali shared this during the launch of the movie trailer. Imtiaz Ali also said that he is happy that other than some minor changes the movie has not gone through major modification. The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the leads is a romantic drama which is set to be released on August 4. In a previous media interaction, Shah Rukh Khan who also happens to be the producer of the film had said that the censor board is free to change anything if it has an objection.

Indian Express quoted Shah Rukh Khan saying, “Maybe out of context things they didn’t like, but when they see the whole film, they will understand the context and hopefully everything will be okay.” This is the third time that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have paired for a movie. Previously the duo had starred in Rab ne Bana di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The movie trailer is already creating a lot of buzz and has already been viewed more than a million times. The movie is based on Harinder aka Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) who is a tour guide and Sejal (Anushka Sharma) who is travelling to Europe after her engagement.