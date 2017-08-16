Jab Harry Met Sejal collections: Big setback for Shah Rukh Khan, distributors want their money refunded

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan starrer bombed on box-office. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

2017 is turning out to be a disastrous year for Hindi cinema. Some of the big films have bombed on the box-office, forcing big production houses to rework their strategy. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal which released earlier this month has made the list too. A lot was expected from the Imtiaz Ali directorial but it failed to take off and now the distributors and exhibitors are looking at big losses. The trouble for Bollywood star has increased as the distributors are now expecting him to follow in the footsteps of Salman Khan and return their money.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, NH Studioz that has suffered the highest loss this year has sent an SOS message to Shah Rukh Khan and asked him to follow Salman Khan’s steps. They have asked for a refund for the backbreaking losses since Shah Rukh Khan had made good profits from the pre-sale of All India Rights to NH Studioz, satellite, music and digital rights.

NH Studioz had reportedly acquired the all-India rights of Tubelight for Rs 132 crore and Jab Harry Met Sejal for Rs 80 crore. After what happened to Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, not too many people were willing to invest in Jab Harry Met Sejal which forced Narendra Hirawat of NH Studioz to undersell the territorial rights of SRK-Anushka Sharma starrer. As it turned out, even the distributors who bought the rights to the film at lower prices lost a big chunk of their investment.

This isn’t the first time when Shah Rukh is facing this kind of a situation. In 2015, he had compensated distributors of Dilwale when they had incurred losses. Back then, SRK had refunded close to Rs 25 crore to cover up 50% loss to distributors of the film.

He did something similar in 2001 and 2005 when he had refunded the individual distributors of his films Asoka (Eros) and Paheli (UTV), after both films underperformed at the box office. Even though Shah Rukh Khan is under no agreement to refund money, the distributors are praying that he will follow Salman Khan’s footsteps who reportedly returned Rs 35 crore for Tubelight.