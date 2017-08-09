Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collections Day 5: Shah Rukh-Anushka film fails at Box Office

Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collections Day 5: Shah Rukh-Anushka starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal has failed to impress the audience with its story line and a list of dull songs. (IE)

Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collections Day 5: Shah Rukh-Anushka starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal has failed to impress the audience with its story line and a list of dull songs. The box office collections of the film dropped from Rs 15.50 crores to Rs 7.15 crores on Monday, August 7. With the current drop in its box office collections, it seems like this Shah Rukh Khan film will bear the same luck as Tubelight which, despite being superstar Salman Khan’s yearly Eid release, crawled its way to the 100 crore slab.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal was expected to raise the bar at the box office this year but it has, unexpectedly, not had much business till now.Film critic Taran Adarsh said in his tweet on Tuesday, “#JabHarryMetSejal Fri 15.25 cr, Sat 15 cr, Sun 15.50 cr, Mon 7.15 cr [Raksha Bandhan]. Total: ₹ 52.90 cr. India biz… #JHMS”, showing the decline in its collection. On the day of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 7, the movie managed to bag a total of Rs 7.15 crore only.

The year 2017 has not been too good for Bollywood with its back-to-back flop releases. In one of his tweets, Adarsh also said that after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the box office has not seen another big release yet. The expectations are now high for the Akshay Kumar starrer, Toilet Ek Prem Katha which will be releasing on Friday, August 11. “Post #Baahubali2, the biz has hit rock bottom… Will #ToiletEkPremKatha prove a saviour? Let’s hope it bails out the industry,” tweeted the film analyst.

#JabHarryMetSejal Fri 15.25 cr, Sat 15 cr, Sun 15.50 cr, Mon 7.15 cr [Raksha Bandhan]. Total: ₹ 52.90 cr. India biz… #JHMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2017

The biggest of stars need a solid story and captivating screenplay to stand on feet, to sprint, to win… Mere star power isn’t enough… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2017

Post #Baahubali2, the biz has hit rock bottom… Will #ToiletEkPremKatha prove a saviour? Let’s hope it bails out the industry. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal was Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s third film together, with the duo giving us a hit release like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and a semi-hit Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. They will be seen together in another upcoming movie, directed by Anand L Rai, along with their Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Katrina Kaif.