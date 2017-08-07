Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection opening week: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer fails to make it big, collects Rs 45.75 crore on day 3

Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection day 3: The Imtiaz Ali directorial romantic comedy collected Rs 45.75 crore in India in three days of its release. (Bollywood Hungama)

Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection day 3: Despite generating much buzz with its aggressive promotion, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal made an ordinary business in its opening weekend. The Imtiaz Ali directorial romantic comedy collected Rs 45.75 crore in India in three days of its release, shared movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Revealing the figures of the box office collection on his official Twitter account, Adarsh said the film has emerged as a disappointment and added that its business is ranging from ordinary to dull, if leave alone some metro cities. The rom-com that hit the screens on Friday (August 04) collected Rs 15.25 crore on its opening day. On this opening day collection, Adarsh had said that a growth on Saturday and Sunday is crucial for a respectable total collection of the film. However, the film witnessed a dip on day two with a total business of Rs 15 crore. Sunday also could not contribute much to the business of the film, as it minted Rs 15.50 crore, making the total opening week collection of Rs 45.75 crore. Adarsh tweeted the jump in the business was missing. “#JabHarryMetSejal Fri 15.25 cr, Sat 15 cr, Sun 15.50 cr. Total: ₹ 45.75 cr. India biz… #JHMS. #JabHarryMetSejal has emerged a DISAPPOINTMENT… Barring few metros, the biz ranged from ordinary to dull… Jump in biz was missing. #JHMS,” read Adarsh’s tweets.

#JabHarryMetSejal has emerged a DISAPPOINTMENT… Barring few metros, the biz ranged from ordinary to dull… Jump in biz was missing. #JHMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2017

The movie had created buzz months before its release. With the direction of Imtiaz Ali, who has given films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha and Highway, strong star cast and amazing location, the film released but failed to attract audience, primarily because of the boring screenplay. In his “one word review”, Adarsh called it unimpressive and the screenplay bland and boring. “#OneWordReview…#JabHarryMetSejal: Unimpressive ????????????Good performances… Stunning locales… Bland and boring screenplay… Too many songs,” he tweeted.