Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection day 3: Will Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma movie garner Rs 50 crore?

Jab Harry Met Sejal was one of the most speculated movies of 2017 and why not, when the movie starred one of the top most B town actors who is known for the magic he spreads on screen. But soon after its release, the movie received critical reviews and the promising cast of Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma could not save the boat from sinking. Even director Imtiaz Ali who has movies like Rockstar, Highway and Love Aaj Kal to his name, failed to give the movie the grandeur which people expected. The movie features in the list of top 5 box office openers with Rs 15.25 crore on day 1 but the day 2 collection prove a point that the word of mouth reviews have hampered the movie’s earnings. On the 2nd day, Jab Harry Met Sejal has collected Rs 15 crore, contrary to the expectations of seeing an escalation in the earnings.

#OneWordReview…#JabHarryMetSejal: Unimpressive ????????????

Good performances… Stunning locales… Bland and boring screenplay… Too many songs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2017

#JabHarryMetSejal Fri ₹ 15.25 cr. India biz… Growth on Sat and Sun crucial for a respectable total… #JHMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2017

Now the question is will this movie be able to collect Rs 50 crore? The bad reviews have already started affecting the collection of the movie. The collection of Sunday and Monday is very crucial for JHMS which also has the advantage of the Rakshabandhan holiday which might help it pull up the earnings. A lot of expectations were weaving around JHMS, firstly because of it being a ‘King Khan’ movie, secondly, Imtiaz Ali was the director who has delivered some intense and intellectual masterpieces and thirdly, the screen equation which SRK and Anushka had shared in their former movies. But unfortunately nothing impressed the audience. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#OneWordReview… #JabHarryMetSejal: Unimpressive (Thumbs down) Good performances… Stunning locales… Bland and boring screenplay… Too many songs (sic).”