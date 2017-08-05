Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma movie garners Rs 17.25 crore; Taran Adarsh says film is UNIMPRESSIVE

The much-awaited movie of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma i.e. Jab Harry Met Sejal is now running in theatres.

The much-awaited movie of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma i.e. Jab Harry Met Sejal is now running in theatres. And, the day 1 collection is out. According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie collected Rs. 17.25 crore* on Friday (*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.). Also, famous movie critic and biz analyst, Taran Adarsh had said that Jab Harry Met Sejal is unimpressive Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh said, “#OneWordReview… #JabHarryMetSejal: Unimpressive ???????????? Good performances… Stunning locales… Bland and boring screenplay… Too many songs (sic).” Earlier, trade expert Sumit Kadel had predicted that Jab Harry Met Sejal on its opening day may clock around Rs 22-23 crores and weekend should be 75-76 crores, as per a report in Koimoi.

Also, trade expert Sumit Kadel added, “Jab Harry Met Sejal may surpass Raees and Dilwale given the condition that the content has been liked by the audience.” The comments by Sumit Kadel were cited in a report by Koimoi. Also, Sumit Kadel in a chat with Koimoi said that if Jab Harry Met Sejal can sustain well after weekend, then it’ll easily collect Rs 160-170 crores in its lifetime.

Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time for Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Anushka, who made her debut with Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has teamed up with the 51-year-old actor for the third time in Jab Harry Met Sejal.