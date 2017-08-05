Jab Harry Met Sejal box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma movie among top 5 openers of 2017, garners Rs 15.25 cr

The box office collections of the much-awaited movie of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma i.e. Jab Harry Met Sejal, are out now. (Photo: Red Chillies Entertainment’s Facebook)

The box office collections of the much-awaited movie of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma i.e. Jab Harry Met Sejal, are out now. Famous movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday took to Twitter to confirm the Day 1 box office collections of Jab Harry Met Sejal. According to Taran Adarsh, JHMS is among the top 5 openers of 2017. Also, Tara Adarsh confirmed that Jab Harry Met Sejal collecyed Rs 15.25 cr on Friday in India. “#JabHarryMetSejal Fri ₹ 15.25 cr. India biz… Growth on Sat and Sun crucial for a respectable total… #JHMS (sic),” Taran Adarsh tweeted. Earlier, Taran Adarsh had said that Jab Harry Met Sejal is unimpressive. Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh said, “#OneWordReview… #JabHarryMetSejal: Unimpressive (Thumbs down) Good performances… Stunning locales… Bland and boring screenplay… Too many songs (sic).”

#JabHarryMetSejal Fri ₹ 15.25 cr. India biz… Growth on Sat and Sun crucial for a respectable total… #JHMS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2017

TOP 5 openers of 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal is unimpressive: Taran Adarsh

#OneWordReview…#JabHarryMetSejal: Unimpressive

Good performances… Stunning locales… Bland and boring screenplay… Too many songs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2017

Before the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal, trade expert Sumit Kadel had predicted that Jab Harry Met Sejal on its opening day may clock around Rs 22-23 crores and weekend should be 75-76 crores, as per a report in Koimoi. Also, trade expert Sumit Kadel had added, “Jab Harry Met Sejal may surpass Raees and Dilwale given the condition that the content has been liked by the audience.” The comments by Sumit Kadel were cited in a report by Koimoi. Also, Sumit Kadel in a chat with Koimoi said that if Jab Harry Met Sejal can sustain well after the weekend, then it’ll easily collect Rs 160-170 crores in its lifetime.

Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time for Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Anushka, who made her debut with Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has teamed up with the 51-year-old actor for the third time in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

jab harry met sejal box office collection, jab harry met sejal box office collection day 1, jab harry met sejal collection, jab harry met sejal collection first day, jab harry met sejal collection 1st day, jab harry met sejal, jab harry met sejal box office prediction, harry met sejal, jab harry met sejal rating, jab harry met sejal rating review, harry met sejal review, jab harry met sejal review, harry met sejal collection, harry met sejal box office collection, taran adarsh, bollywood hungama