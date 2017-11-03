Ittefaq movie review: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra are striking, but Akshaye Khanna comes out as the real star

Ittefaq is a very well knit murder mystery that unfolds two versions of stories from two different individuals, Vikram Sethi (Sidharth), Maya (Sonakshi).

Ittefaq movie review: When films these days spend crores on their promotional events and tactics, Ittefaq hit the screens with minimal promotional events. The filmmakers took to a no-promotion and no-spoiler approach so that every detail stays undercover. An intriguing murder mystery that Ittefaq is, the film grabs your attention right from the start. The film kicks off with a car chase scene involving Sidharth Malhotra. The way the film begins, you very well know what the next two hours has in store. Ittefaq is a very well knit murder mystery that unfolds two versions of stories from two different individuals, Vikram Sethi (Sidharth), Maya (Sonakshi). Unlike any other mystery movie, when there is a crime there will be suspects and when there are suspects there will be their versions of the story. Both Maya and Vikram being the prime suspects of course plead innocent. Now the point is amidst the thread of white lies, half-truths and numerous explanations, whose version do you believe? Who is the real killer? In all the running time of the movie, you keep wondering about these questions when you are met with an equally twisted ending.

Also Watch:

Helmed by BR Chopra grandson Abhay Chopra, he brings out the best from each of his characters. Akshaye Khanna as the top cop is just too good. Though his appearance in movies has reduced to one or none these days, he has nailed the act in the film. Though the actors start off a little shaky but they steady themselves with the progress of the film. Sidharth’s character has so many layers, and he plays them off well and proves his acting prowess in this film. Sid’s performance is like a comeback. Sonakshi is equally good and helps build up the mystery. Ittefaq is Chopra’s directorial debut and he manages to hook you to the screen and keep you on the edge of your seat. If the first half was good, the second half makes for an even better watch and you will thank your stars for taking this intriguing ride. The best part is that Abhay Chopra knows his genre very well and effortlessly makes us believe in what is happening on screen though we are aware that there’s just one truth. An equally good background score which goes in sync with moments in the film makes for a thrilling ride. Ittefaq is a potential murder mystery plot which keeps you guessing till the end, only to end a shocking twist!