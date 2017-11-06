Ittefaq box office collections: Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha starrer a money-spinner? Far from it; check how

Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq did not go the orthodox way as the makers kept the promotional buzz to the minimal. (Bollywood Hugama)

Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq did not go the orthodox way as the makers kept the promotional buzz to the minimal. The result was that the collections have been impacted. Now this Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan produced film has failed to build up the hype and it has gathered a meagre sum of Rs 16.05 crore over the weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the box office collection of the movie. He said,” #Ittefaq Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr, Sun 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 16.05 cr. India biz.” He even added that how the movie grew through the word of mouth boost of its audience rather than publicity, especially at metros. He said,”Ittefaq went from strength to strength with each passing day… Strong word of mouth has translated into steady growth, esp at metros…” Interestingly, instead of promoting the films at shows and events, the makers requested fans not to give away the spoilers. The step was not only unique but at the same time, the film created a certain curiosity amongst the audience without giving away many premises of the story. Hmmm. The result is there for all to see.

The onscreen performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Siddharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna have been well received by the public – word of mouth boost shows. A special mention to debutant director Abhay Chopra who managed to deliver a nerve-racking suspense drama. The movie is based on the 1969 cult classic with the same name which featured Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. The yesteryear film is still fresh in the minds of many. However, films like Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2 have spoiled the party for the former is still luring audiences despite being in theatres for over two weeks.