Ittefaq box office collections day 1: With Golmaal Again still posing major threat, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra starrer fails to lure audience

Ittefaq box office collections day 1: A Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan produced film, Ittefaq unlike any other movie decided not to go the stereotype way. Instead of promoting the films at shows and events, the makers made it a point to keep the promotional buzz to minimal. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna promoted the film by requesting fans not to give away spoilers. The step was not only unique but at the same time the film created a certain curiosity amongst the audience without giving away much premise of the story. Though the collection started off slow, it picked up pace in the evening and garnered Rs 4.05 cr on the first day. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted saying, ” Ittefaq started slow, but picked up towards evening… Sat + Sun biz growth crucial… Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. India biz.” Though the start cannot be regarded as great, it is being speculated that over the weekend the earning will grow. Word of mouth review is going to play an important role for this movie.

The performances extended by Sonakshi Sinha, Siddharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna is worth applauding and special mention of debutant director Abhay Chopra for delivering a nerve-racking suspense drama. Based on 1969 cult classic with the same name, the yesteryear film starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda is remembered till date. Films like Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2 still pose a threat to this film despite being the theatres for over two weeks. It’s even more crucial to perform well since the upcoming week will see a Irrfan Khan release called Qarib Qarib Single. Let’s see if Ittefaq gains momentum in the coming days!