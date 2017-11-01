Ittefaq box office collection prediction: Golmaal Again a big threat, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha starrer may earn just this much

If sources are to be believed, the film is set to earn somewhere under Rs 5 cr on opening day. (IE)

Ittefaq box office collection prediction: Filmmaker Karan Johar’s next home production film ”Ittefaq” is all set to release on November 3. The intense thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. What is quite evident from the trailer is the film’s probable potential to keep you on the edge of the seat. Since it’s a film being produced under the Dharma Production banner, the film surely has enough substance to match the hype that has been created around it. If sources are to be believed, the film is set to earn somewhere under Rs 5 cr on opening day.

The film focuses on two characters (Sonakshi, Sidharth) who are accused of crimes they haven’t committed. Akshaye Khanna who plays the role of a cop interrogates them and tries to get to the root of the matter. But who knows about the secrets/motives they may have. The posters and the trailer are no doubt intriguing and a powerful cast is just an add-on. Ittefaq is an official remake of Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 release with the same title. The thriller drama was then directed by renowned filmmaker Yash Chopra and also starred the yesteryear beauty Bindu, Nanda and Madan Puri.

Ittefaq is an ambitious project for the trio since this will be Sonakshi’s second release of the year after her disappointing performance of Noor. She has continually given some box office duds which makes it even more important for her to come back with a bang. Sidharth too has not had a brush with success this year after a miserable response to his last venture, ” A Gentleman”. Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar and BR Films are jointly producing the project. Let’s watch out for this gripping tale which releases on Friday.

Notably, the biggest threat to the film will be Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again which has taken the BO by storm and is likely to keep doing well through the week. This will take away a lot of the viewers away from Ittefaq.