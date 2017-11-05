Ittefaq box office collection day 2: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra starrer earns Rs 9.55 cr; surprise attack hits it badly

The surprise stems fully from Thor as that Hollywood movie has grabbed the attention of cinema goers and its collections have shot up to Rs 21.79 cr by day 2!

Ittefaq box office collection day 2: Ittefaq filmmakers’ prominent step to not promote the film in a conventional way was surely an eyebrow-raising decision. Now the question is whether it proved to be in favour or against the movie. The film which had earned about Rs 4 cr on first day has seen a slight growth in its collection on the second day and has earned over Rs 5.0 cr. Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about it saying, ” Ittefaq shows an UPWARD TREND on Sat… 35.80% growth… Sun should be stronger… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 9.55 cr. India biz.” Ittefaq is a suspense thriller, but in the face of sustained pressure from Golmaal Again and Thor: Ragnarok, its earnings have not been able to enter into the double-digit zone even on the second day. The surprise stems fully from Thor as that Hollywood movie has grabbed the attention of cinema goers and its collections have shot up to Rs 21.79 cr by day 2!

A Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan produced film, Ittefaq unlike any other movie decided not to go the stereotype way. Instead of promoting the films at shows and events, the makers made it a point to keep the promotional buzz minimal. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna promoted the film by requesting fans not to give away spoilers. The step was not only unique but at the same time the film created a certain curiosity amongst the audience without giving away much about the story.

The performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Siddharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna are worth applauding though and special mention of debutant director Abhay Chopra for delivering a nerve-racking suspense drama is in order. Films like Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2 are nevertheless still posing a threat to this film despite being in the theatres for over two weeks. It’s even more crucial for Ittefaq to perform well this week since the upcoming week will see a Irrfan Khan film Qarib Qarib Single in cinemas.