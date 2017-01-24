It’s my right to be in an interview with Shah Rukh Khan: Mahira Khan

“I also want to promote the film. I also want to be in an interview with Shah Rukh Khan talking about it. Why not? Why is it I get told that that’s asking for too much? It isn’t! It is my right. This was also my film,” she said. (Pic courtesy: YouTube grab)

“Why is it I get told that I am asking for too much?” asks Shah Rukh Khan’s leading lady Mahira Khan, who is unable to promote her upcoming flick ‘Raees’. Following the ban on Pakistani actors in India as a result of the devastating Uri attacks last year, the actress recently let out her frustrations while speaking to a Pakistan daily, the Dawn.

“I also want to promote the film. I also want to be in an interview with Shah Rukh Khan talking about it. Why not? Why is it I get told that that’s asking for too much? It isn’t! It is my right. This was also my film,” she said. When asked if she feels disappointed about ‘Raees’ not likely to release in Pakistan, Mahira said, “I want my country to see this. I want everybody to see it, every person in the world. My friends keep saying you did it, it’s enough, you can just keep it in a box somewhere…I do that, but there’s a part of me that says, no, I want everybody to see my blood sweat and tears for these two years because it’s been tough and I want people to see it even if I fail at it.”

The Pakistani starlet further said, even if she’s ‘dying for it to come here’, she has learnt ‘there are some things that are out of your reach’. The actress then described the ‘magical’ experience of working with the Badshaah of Bollywood as she said, “Shah Rukh Khan is magic really, honestly. He spoilt me for life. There’s nothing you can’t talk to him about and we’ve had amazing conversations. It’s so much fun to talk to someone who’s intelligent.” “It’s not just about films, he can talk about anything! He was watching [Netflix TV series] ‘Narcos’ while we were shooting, he can talk about books and history… Of course I’ve always been a fan. But if you watch his interviews, you can tell he’s witty, smart… I think he’s hilarious, sometimes at my expense… [laughs],” she added.