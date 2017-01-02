Istanbul terror attack: From Deepika Padukone to Randeep Hooda, Bollywood mourns Abis Rizvi’s death in Turkey

Bollywood mourned the death of producer Abis Rizvi, who was killed in the Istanbul terror attack. (Twitter)

Istanbul terror attack: The new year rang in on a tragic note for Bollywood as news of producer Abis Rizvi’s death in Turkey filtered in. Rizvi, who had produced Roar: The Tigers Of Sunderbans, was celebrating New Year’s Eve in Reina nightclub in Turkey when a terrorist shot and killed 39 people and injured 40 others. Union Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted the news on January 1, informing that Rizvi and Gurjarat resident Khushi Shahd had lost their lives in the attack. Bollywood was grief-stricken by the news and began to mourn his death and offer their condolences.

On being asked about the terror attack, Deepika Padukone told Viral Bollywood in an interview, “I think iss waqt uske baare mein (terror attack) comment karna sahi nahi hoga, but my condolences to (Rizvi’s) family and may God give them the strength to deal with everything that they’re going through.” Others like Raveena Tandon and Govinda took to Twitter to remember Rizvi. Check out some of the tributes below:

Shocking .. Life is too short, we take too much for granted.. #RIP #AbisRizvi .. Good man.. My condolences to the family ???? #istambulattack — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 1, 2017

Life is too short to be taken for granted. R.I.P #AbisRizvi . #istanbulattack — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 2, 2017

Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 1, 2017

Abis,We shall miss you❤️RIP my dearest friend.We love http://t.co/JZUrUG1Jqt leave a deep gap in our hearts & lives ..#terrorattackistanbul — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 1, 2017

#istanbulterrorattack. #RipAbis … Love you !!! ❤️may you be happy Abis , whichever heaven you are in..you beautiful charmer soul you… — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 1, 2017

Shocked by the news of losing one of my long time & dearest friend, Abis Rizvi, in the shootout in Istanbul. Will miss you my friend. RIP pic.twitter.com/KFhHjx6Xci — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 1, 2017

Raza Murad, who has worked in films like Jodhaa Akhbar and Ram Lakhan, told ANI, “Ninda karne se kuch nahin hoga, khade khade goli maar do unhe (terrorists).”

Son of former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, Abis was a real estate mogul, but also had a keen interest in sports and films. As per Swaraj’s last tweet, the ministry of external affairs assisted Rizvi’s parents in reaching Turkey and recovering Abis’ body. She wrote “I have just spoken to Mr. Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We are organising their Visa. I have asked Rahul Kulshreshth, Indian Ambassador in Turkey, to receive families at the airport and make all arrangements.”