Is Kapil Sharma suffering from depression? Here is what his friends and others revealed

Comedian Kapil Sharma. (Photo: IE)

It has been over 10 years since comedian Kapil Sharma made his debut on television. Ever since then, he has made it to the headlines for good, but of late he is there for all the wrong reasons. In the year 2017, Kapil Sharma made the news for engaging in a spat with friend and colleague Sunil Grover, and that was the start of his journey downhill. A recent report suggests that Sharma who recently launched his new show ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’ is suffering from depression and his friends have alleged that ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes is the reason behind Sharma’s downfall.

Sharma earlier in the month was in the news for his Twitter rant and his conversation with ex-manager and a journalist. Now his friends and rivals have come forward in order to support their friend. While Shilpa Shinde, who is now a part of Sunil and Krushna Abhishek’s new short posted a long note on her Instagram account asking people to give some space to the comedian. Shinde has also asked Kapil’s team to give some space to Preeti Simoes. Fellow comedian Bharti Singh wants Sharma to go for a long break. Even Krushna Abhishek has come forward in order defend Sharma and his mental health.

Here is what Kapil Sharma’s friends and others have to say about depression:-

Krushna Abhishek, who has worked with Kapil in the past in an interview to Mumbai Mirror said, “His film didn’t work, he’s lost a lot of money plus his show Family Time with Kapil didn’t work. I never took his side before but I’m feeling bad for him now with the way everyone is pouncing on him. People should just forgive him and let him be. Yes, he consumes alcohol, but he isn’t into drugs. He should just stop tweeting. And it’s wrong to harass and write negatively about a guy who is dealing with depression. Kapil isn’t a bad guy and all of us love him,” he told the tabloid.

Shilpa Shinde posted a long note on Instagram saying-

A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

The Instagram post by Shilpa Shinde said, “At present the entire team of Preeti and Neeti along with me is extremely busy and equally stressed. But they are equally worried for Kapilji and his well being…they all want him to get back soon. I am sure the teams will come together soon. Let’s give space to each other in this tough time and resolve the issue internally rather than resorting to SM.”

Rajiev Dhingra who in the past has directed Kapil’s film Firangi in an interview to Mumbai Mirror alleged that Preeti Simoes had engineered the sparts that took place between Kapil and his friends. He said, “Not only is he unwell, even his mother isn’t keeping well and we are afraid he will harm himself.”

Preeti Simoes who is being blamed for all that is happening in Kapil’s life in an interview to Hindustan Times said, “I am hoping it’s not Kapil who has posted these tweets. The Kapil I know is a very intelligent, bright, young and dynamic man. It’s most certainly his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath or maybe some friend, who is using his phone and doing all this. And if this is what Ginni and her one year with Kapil has brought him to, I feel sorry for both of them — Kapil for the choices he has made, and Ginni, because she didn’t know how to handle a Kapil Sharma”

Bharti Singh told BollywoodLife.com, “What is happening with Kapil is very depressing. It breaks my heart to see a man who made us all laugh so much down and out like this. But that is the reality, a man who makes everyone smile around him, is a sad soul within. I really pray that he comes out of this ordeal soon.” She added, “the behaviour shown by Bollywood stars was a mature one. They showed whatever support on Twitter and went to visit him only after he was back from jail. They refrained from speculating or commenting unnecessarily on the matter.” She further said, “he is a very polite person and we don’t know what is happening right now. I just want him to take a long break. Kapil Bhai, should relax now. He needs a long vacation in a place where he has no pressure. He should get back only when he feels like it. Our best wishes are always with him. And trust me, no one can beat Kapil when he is in full form. He is better than the best.”

Arshi Khan took to Twitter and posted two tweets- “Yes @KapilSharmaK9 made a big, ugly mistake but running sponsored news against a depressed person is even worse and immature. We all lose it when harassed & there was too much negative reporting abt his show b4 launch, too much clarifying from his side b4 it got bad”

Yes @KapilSharmaK9 made a big, ugly mistake but running sponsored news against a depressed person is even worse and immature. We all lose it when harassed & there was too much negative reporting abt his show b4 launch, too much clarifying from his side b4 it got bad @Spotboye pic.twitter.com/935AoLcOXV — Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) April 9, 2018

Wish we could be a little more empathetic towards people suffering from anxiety, depression and online bullying. Even if he’s not depressed @KapilSharmaK9 needs a break to recover from this harassment. Sad. @pinkvilla, @bollywood_life @bombaytimes, @Bollyhungama @tellychakkar — Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) April 9, 2018

Another post by her said, “Wish we could be a little more empathetic towards people suffering from anxiety, depression and online bullying. Even if he’s not depressed @KapilSharmaK9 needs a break to recover from this harassment. Sad.”