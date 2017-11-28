Is Bigg Boss 11 fixed and Hina Khan will be part of grand finale? This tweet with big revelation is going viral

Big revelation? (Photo from Twitter)

This is a big story for Bigg Boss 11 viewers and Hina Khan fans! Some latest news reports doing the rounds claiming that one of most popular Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan has accidentally revealed the biggest clause of her Bigg Boss 11 contract. Reportedly, Hina is confident that she will be a part of the Bigg Boss 11 finally. This has triggered a debate on social media – Is she a fixed winner or what? All these speculations and claims gained momentum after a particular tweet went viral. The tweet said, “#BiggBoss11: highlight of the day: #HinaKhan tells #PriyankSharma and #LuvTyagi that it will be tough to stay in the #BiggBoss house once they are gone. #Hina you were not to disclose this openly that you had this written in your contract that you will stay on till the finale.” After this tweet, a debate started on social media.

The tweet which went viral and sparked off debate:-

#BiggBoss11: highlight of the day: #HinaKhan tells #PriyankSharma and #LuvTyagi that it will be tough to stay in the #BiggBoss house once they are gone. #Hina you were not to disclose this openly that you had this written in your contract that you will stay on till the finale. — salil sand (@isalilsand) November 22, 2017

Reactions from Twitter users

She is a fixed winner.. — Monita????#ShilpaFTW (@gregariousmona) November 23, 2017

She thinks that she will win lol???????? — Happy (@Happiinneesss) November 22, 2017

By this statement it’s proved that @BiggBoss is fake @ColorsTV — saumyaranjan panda (@imsaumya9) November 23, 2017

Winner my foot. Most disgusting woman in bb history. #HinaKhan — Erum A.Qureshi ???????? (@ErumAQ) November 24, 2017

Haa yaar usne to khulay aam bol Dia, — RAZIA TABASUM (@raziatabasum11) November 23, 2017

On Sunday, Sapna Choudhary was evicted from the reality television show. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan saw the elimination of the Haryanvi dancer. “I am happy. I am taking back a lot of memories with me. I want to meet all of them (housemates). There is nothing against anyone. I think everyone is right at their place,” Sapna said after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house in Lonavala. Hina Khan, Sapna, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma were nominated for evictions. Sapna believes television producer Vikas Gupta has the potential to emerge as the winner of the 11th season of the popular television reality show.

For Sapna, the main reason to be a part of the show, where celebrities and commoners are locked inside a house for three months without any communication with the outside world, was to use it as a medium to break the stereotype against dancers. “I am a dancer, but that does not mean I am not a good girl. In the show, everyone started looking at me respectfully. This show (“Bigg Boss”) gets you work. I am glad to be a part of the show,” she said.