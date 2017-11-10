 Irrfan, Parvathy visit theatre playing ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’  

To get a first-hand feedback on their new film “Qarib Qarib Singlle”, actors Irrfan Khan and Parvathy today visited a cinema hall here. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

To get a first-hand feedback on their new film “Qarib Qarib Singlle”, actors Irrfan Khan and Parvathy today visited a cinema hall here. The lead cast of the film, which had a countrywide release today, also interacted with audience to gauge their mood. “This is the first time I have tears in my eyes seeing the reactions. We are alive because of the people, they are acknowledging our effort… “We see a lot of cinemas where a hero is something who is a superman or is not identifiable who you don’t relate to that person. I want to create stories where I could tell you that there is a hero inside everybody and you should also be able to romance like this, it is not only me,” said Irrfan.

Malayalam actress Parvathy, who makes her Bollywood debut with the Tanuja Chandra-directed film, felt overwhelmed by the response to the film. “Even I am very overwhelmed. Earlier also I have attended many first-day first shows and seen it with the audience and since nobody really recognises me so it’s very easy for me. But this time it was amazing to watch people responding to Jaya and Yogi. “And he is not a different type of romantic guy, but actually, he should be the norm. He should be the common romantic hero for us. We can not find a better feminist, supportive, respectful, annoying Yogi,” said Parvathy.