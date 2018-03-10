Irrfan Khan wife Sutapa Sikdar issues statement on actor’s health, calls him a ‘warrior’

In her statement, Sutapa thanked well-wishers for their support and wishes and acknowledged their concern towards Irrfan’s health.

After Irrfan Khan opened about his ‘rare disease’ on Twitter, his deteriorating health has indeed been a matter of concern for his close associates and fans. The news has also let loose some untoward social media speculations which were refuted by hospital officials. With the motive of putting an end to rumours, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar issued a statement on Facebook regarding her ailing husband’s health. In her statement, Sutapa thanked well-wishers for their support and wishes and acknowledged their concern towards Irrfan’s health. But actor’s wife asked well-wishers to keep away from speculating about Irrfan’s suffering or his disease. ”I know curiosity germinates from concern but let’s turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Let’s change the leaf, ” Sutapa wrote. ” Let’s not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just prey to make it what it should be, ” she added.

Here’s what Sutapa Sikdar wrote on Facebook:

My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’ he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs,but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world.

I am grateful to god and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer.

It wasn’t and isn’t and is not going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family ,friends and fans of irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory.

I know curiosity germinates from concern but lets turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Lets change the leaf.

Lets not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just prey to make it what it should be.

My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory.

My family will soon join in this dance of life.

Thank you all from bottom of our heart .

Sutapa irrfan babil ayaan.

Irrfan Khan who was last seen in Qarib Qarib Singlle took the social media by storm after revealed that he was suffering from a rare disease. He wrote further that his life has been a suspense for the last 15 days and little was he aware that his thirst for rare stories will end him up with ”rare disease”. As of now, Irrfan has cancelled his shoot and his upcoming films have been shelved.

The actor was set to shoot for Vishal Bharadwaj’s next film alongside Deepika Padukone. The director in an interview said that he has pushed his film back by few months since both the leads of his film are down with health issues.