Irrfan Khan undergoing Ayurveda treatment? Here is what his spokesperson said

The actor had recently revealed that he will be going abroad for the treatment. (IE)

Actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, is not getting any Ayurvedic treatment, his spokesperson clarified on Saturday. Rebutting reports that that actor was consulting Ayurveda doctor Vaidya Balendu Prakash, which had earlier treated Steve Jobs, the spokesperson revealed that even though Irrfan did speak to the doctor once about is health, there was no further conversation between the two. “As suggested by recent news reports, Mr Khan is not consulting with Vaidya Balendu Prakash. He at one point had contacted him but other than one phone call there has been no conversation or consultation whatsoever,” the spokesperson said.

He asked people to respect Irrfan’s personal space and wait for his word before jumping to conclusion.”It is unacceptable to be using someone’s illness for your own publicity and personal gain. Like Irrfan Khan’s previous statements, we all need to respect the space asked for and wait for him or his wife’s statement for any further update.”

The actor had recently revealed that he will be going abroad for the treatment.Earlier this month, Irrfan broke the silence on illness. Taking to Twitter the actor revealed he is suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour. While pointing out that with the disease has been difficult for him, Irrfan further said the love of the people around him has increased his hope. Irrfan also said he would move abroad in order to get treatment and urged people to share their stories with him.

“The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that have floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do the research,” the actor had said in his post.

Before that, he had taken to Twitter revealing that he was suffering from a rare disease. At the time, the actor did not give details of this disease, leading to various speculations. “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt, with life shaking you up,” Khan had written. “The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease,” he had added.