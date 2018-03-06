Irrfan Khan reveals he is suffering from rare disease, says will never give up

Irrfan Khan took to Twitter on Monday and said that his life has been a suspense story for the last 15 days. (Source: IE)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who was last seen in Qarib Qarib Singlle and had won the Filmfare Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) award for Hindi Medium last year took social media by storm by revealing that he is suffering from a rare disease. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday and said that his life has been a suspense story for the last 15 days. Irrfan who has represented India at the global level by acting in films like Jurrasic World, Life of Pie and Inferno said that he has always fought for his choices and always will.

Here is what Irrfan Khan wrote on Twitter:

“Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – 10 days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

The actor was set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next alongside Deepika Padukone. Irrfan was about to begin preparation for the movie before the untitled project was postponed earlier this month. The development was confirmed by Bhardwaj himself.

“Pushing back film by a few months, Irrfan Khan down with jaundice and Deepika Padukone with resurfaced back issue caused during “Padmaavat.” While prepping, was transported to Maqbool days. Stunning look tests; can’t wait to start shoot. Sending pyaar & duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan,” the director-producer had posted on Twitter.