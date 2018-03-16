Irrfan Khan diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour, will go out of India for treatment

Irrfan who was last seen in Quarib Quarib Singlle said that dealing with the disease has been difficult for him. (Source: IE)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan finally broke the silence about his illness and took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to reveal that he is actually suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour. Irrfan who was last seen in Quarib Quarib Singlle said that dealing with the disease has been difficult for him but added that love of the people around him has brought him to a place of hope. The actor said that he will move abroad to get a treatment and asked people to share their stories with him.

“The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that have floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do the research,” the actor said in his latest post.

A neuroendocrine tumour begins in the hormone-producing cells of the body’s neuroendocrine system, which is made up of cells that are a combination of hormone-producing endocrine cells and nerve cells. These cells perform specific functions such as regulating air and blood flow through the lungs and controlling how quickly food moves through the gastrointestinal tract.

A week ago, the actor had taken to social media and had revealed that he was suffering from a rare disease. Back then, the actor had not given the details of this disease, leading to various speculations among the media. “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt, with life shaking you up,” Khan had written. “The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease,” he had added.

“My family and friends are with me and we are working it out in the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – 10 days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me!” the actor had added.

Irrfan Khan had made his Bollywood debut with the Academy Award-nominated 1988 drama Salaam Bombay. Since then the actor has appeared in more than 100 films including Hollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Life of Pi.

He had also won the 2012 National Film Award for best actor for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar. He had received an Independent Spirit award for supporting actor for his turn in 2006 Indian-American drama The Namesake.

His next movie Blackmail, which also stars Kriti Kulhari (Pink and Indu Sarkar) and Arunoday Singh, is scheduled to release on April 4.