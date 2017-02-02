Internet sensation: Shah Rukh Khan ‘mystery girl’ in Pune selfie is Kashmir’s Saima Hussain in Raees promo

Saima Hussain, a student from Srinagar in Kashmir, caught the attention of those on social media when she was seen in a Shah Rukh Khan selfie – leading to instant fame! (Facebook/IamSRK)

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Pune to promote his action flick Raees. And it is needless to say that people get immensely excited about wherever this superstar goes and the sme applies to whom he meets or with whom he shares phote space with. This time however, it was not just the star who grabbed all the eye-balls. Instead, someone else too drew the limelight. Saima Hussain, a student from Srinagar in Kashmir, caught the attention of those on social media when she was seen in a Shah Rukh Khan selfie – leading to instant fame! Everyone wanted to know who she was and the entire blink-and-you-will-miss thing went gone viral. The searches around ‘mystery girl’ ‘mystery woman’ fot up as people constantly searched for some inkling about who she was.

Saima was in an olive green t-shirt, stood in the front row while SRK took the selfie. People on social media went crazy, kept asking who this pretty girl was. Many went to the extent to even marry her. ‘Whoever you are, I will find you and marry you,’ a post on social media said.

In no time, she had become ‘the girl’ everybody was talking about. Check out what people said on social media:

Fath Pharie

That jungle green t shirt grl looks like a model ..

Shivansh Chauhan

If the name of that girl in olive green t-shirt comes to anybody’s knowledge, mujhe b bata dena. ❤

Moh AGra Suleiman

The girl with green t shirt must be waiting her phone call form Bollywood, she is something also . Beautiful queen

Diya Malik

Olive green T-shirt the new one after Chai Wala….

Muhammed Sharif Alam

wow you girl just made srk crazy…..luving it

Mustâzir Mâzumder

OMG selfie with Kristen stewart hehehehe

Inamdar Sagina Ayesha

Wow…now a days,one selfie is enough to make you famous..

Jimmy Ansari

oh that olive green t-shirts girls is more beautiful than any star of Bollywood !!

You May Also Like To Watch This:

So, before much ado, let is be known that this the latest internet sensation Saima Hussain is not a model but a third-year student of a designing course at the Symbiosis Institute of Design, Pune.

The dailybaskar.com quoted Saima as saying that she herself was surprised to see this instant fame. Saima, who is just 21, spoke about the same and said that she thought it was a joke at first but then she started getting calls and messages from everyone. The moment she checked herself, it was surreal for her.