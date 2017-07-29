Indu Sarkar movie review: Madhur Bhandarkar movie is dull, fails to impress; check out how Twitterati reacted

The movie which is based on India during emergency had a lot of expectations surrounding it but given the mixed reviews it has received, the film has quite not stood upto the expectation of the people. (Twitter)

Indu Sarkar, the movie which was released this Friday, caught in the CBFC war. Besides facing the CBFC blows, the film had also welcomed the wrath of the Congress party who protested against the release of the film. The film was released amidst controversies and besides being in the limelight since the release of its trailer the film opened with only 5% occupancy rate. The movie which is based on India during emergency had a lot of expectations surrounding it but given the mixed reviews it has received, the film has quite not stood upto the expectation of the people.

Madhur Bhandarkar, who made movies like Page 3 and Fashion could not exactly deliver what he was expected to. The quite lost its essence to the fact that it compelled its viewers to believe that the whole idea is fictitious. People who went with the expectation of reliving the horrors of the emergency were disappointed to find the meat skinned to an extent that no meat was left to it. Besides a decent performance by the cast and a commendable job by Kirti Kulhari as Indu Sarkar, the film fails to hold it together.

Watching premier of #InduSarkar. Recalling own days of struggle agaibst #Emergency. Hope even fiction will remind us of hokrrific facts.

— Ratan Sharda (@RatanSharda55) July 27, 2017

ND TV gave 1.5 star for #InduSarkar..It means it is a hit on Bulls Eye..!! So every patriot must watch this movie. pic.twitter.com/V2amm1X8NN — Ajith Shetty Heranje (@ajithherenje) July 28, 2017