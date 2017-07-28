Indu Sarkar movie review: Madhur Bhandarkar declares emergency, but focuses more on consequences than viewers

Indu Sarkar movie review: Kirti Kulhari and Anupam Kher are flawless but have been let down by a weak script.(Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Indu Sarkar movie review: Madhur Bhandarkar is known for producing some honest movies that show you the dark side of society. Page 3 and Fashion are the perfect examples that Bhandarkar never compromises with content even though it might spark some controversy. However, it isn’t the case with his latest movie Indu Sarkar. The controversy before the release of the movie made it clear that it is based on the backdrop of the Emergency and is likely to cause some political turmoil. But, somewhere the film fails to live up to the expectations and remains as a half-baked effort.

The film is based on the story of a woman named Indu and her fight against the excesses of the Emergency but is far from Bhandarkar style of story-telling. The long-winded disclaimers, in Hindi and English, before the film begins show that the filmmaker was more concerned about the consequences of the movie than its impact on the viewers. Set during the Emergency period, Indu Sarkar shows us the horrific violation of freedom put into motion by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, aided by her younger son Sanjay: insiders say he coerced her into this declaration by son Sanjay.

The film mentions everything from forced sterilization (nasbandi), the breaking up of ‘jhuggi-jhompris’, the sweeping up and arrest of all those in opposition yet, the film feels incomplete. Coming to the performances, Kirti Kulhari and Anupam Kher are flawless but have been let down by a weak script. Neil Nitin Mukesh in the role of son (yes, that’s what he is called without revealing the real identity even though there is so much physical resemblance) has been wasted. The supporting cast including Sheeba Chaddha, Ankur Vikal and Zakir Hussain, among others appear genuine in their roles.

Rating – 2/5