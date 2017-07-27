Indu Sarkar: movie review: Film all set to release Friday; Twitter is reacting to Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher; find out how

The film was given U/A certificate after two cuts and one disclaimer by the Central Board of Film Certification. (Twitter/Anupam Kher)

Indu Sarkar: movie review: Indu Sarkar, a political drama based film, on 1975-77 Emergency period in India is all set to release on Friday. The film was given U/A certificate after two cuts and one disclaimer by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Revising Committee. Director Madhur Bhandarkar is happy about it as he said the cuts haven’t taken away the essence of the film, as per IANS. The film was surrounded by controversy, as Congress party demanded that the film should be screened first to them before it is sent to the CBFC. Bhandarkar said he wants the present generation to know what exactly happened during the 1975-77 emergency, as per ANI. However, he also added that the film was mostly fiction.

Starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chaudhary, Supriya Vinod, Anupam Kher, the film has characters modelled on the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi and also other Congress leaders. The film has also received good reactions on Twitter, Barun Sobti‏ tweeted:”Very much looking forward to tomorrow’s release.” Another user Rahul Patil was interested to know what happened during emergency he tweeted: “Looking forward to your superlative performance @AnupamPkher & eager to know what exactly happened during emergency & how it affected ppl.” Praising Director Madhur Bhandarkar, Barada‏, a twitter user wrote:”That’s the beauty of Bhandarkar low budget high profit with some national awards”

As Bhandarkar tweeted: “National interest paramount than individual reputation”-Hon’ble Supreme Court.Thank u for clearing #InduSarkar & upholding Artistic freedom,” replying to his post tweetries also hailed the SC order. “Excellent for too long we haven’t revisited past due to political intimidation Supreme Court clears #InduSarkar & upholds Artistic freedom,” tweeted gayatrishah‏. “Fantastic news… All best wishes for a big big success, ” another user tweeted. Bhupendra Sarswat‏ said, “Definitely a movie to watch. First time a movie will unfold the true history.”