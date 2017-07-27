Indu Sarkar box office collections predictions: Madhur Bhandarkar film set to earn Rs 2 cr

Indu Sarkar box office collections predictions: As long as the film hits a Rs 3 crore at the start, there is a fair chance for it to reach Rs 10 crore mark by the end of the week. (Image: Twitter)

Indu Sarkar box office collections predictions: This week, Bollywood is expecting its much-awaited controversial film, Indu Sarkar. Madhur Bhandarkar’s movie is all set to hit the big screen this Friday, July 28. Several controversies have built around this film which is based on the Emergency period of between 1975 till 1977 that was then imposed by the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The past one month has been frustrating for the film as its makers could not get a censor certificate from the Censor Board. The controversies began when a woman identified as Priya Singh Paul protested against the release of the film. The woman who claims to be late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi’s biological daughter protested that the film portrayed a false image of Indira Gandhi, and the entire ”Gandhi khandaan.’ Though Bhandarkar has repeatedly clarified that his film is 30 per cent reality and 70 per cent fiction, yet it failed to convince the woman.

However, now that the film has been granted its censor certificate, Bhandarkar be a relieved man. During his conversation with Indian Express, Bhandarkar spoke about the various interventions he had faced from multiple people while he was out promoting his film. He said, “After what happened during our promotions in Pune and Nagpur, it was very scary. They barged into a five-star hotel and started such protest.” He clarified several times that the movie was not entirely based on the stated facts and figures but was fiction like any other film. “It is a work of fiction. It is set in the backdrop of the Emergency period. People should look at the larger perspective before starting this kind of agitation,” he added.

Watch Indu Sarkar trailer here:

Now that the film has finally been certified after giving sleepless nights to its makers, it is set to hit the screens this Friday. Having a very controlled release, Indu Sarkar expects a very small opening in the box office on its first day. The chances for the film to reach a double-digit collection at the box office in its lifetime only depends on how well it goes on the following days of the week. As long as the film hits a Rs 3 crore at the start, there is a fair chance for it to reach Rs 10 crore mark by the end of the week. However, on day 1 it may fetch approximately about Rs 2 cr. Indu Sarkar may or may not do well as it depends on how he audience perceives the film and how the critics acclaim it on Friday.