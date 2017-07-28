Indu Sarkar box office collections: Despite row, movie manages just 5 pct occupancy rate

Indu Sarkar box office collections: While the very small opening on the box office on its opening day shows a low business of the film, the positive review of critic increases chances of the film to reach a double-digit collection at the box office. (Bollywood Hungama)

Indu Sarkar box office collections: Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama Indu Sarkar released on Friday. The film revolves around 1975-77 Emergency period in India and was even hit by a controversy, but even then it has found very few takers. First Congress party had protested against it and then Priya Singh Paul, who alleges that she is the biological daughter of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, wanted a stay on its release. However, a day ahead of its scheduled release, the Supreme Court refused her plea and the film hit the screens on schedule. Despite the controversies and the backdrop of the film, Indu Sarkar did not generate curiosity among the audience, as the opening in morning shows has been limited to around 5 per cent, reports Bollywood Hungama. Meanwhile, Madhur’s film has received critical acclaim. Taking to Twitter after watching the movie, trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh called it a captivating drama and added that Madhur Bhandarkar – who had given Bollywood’s epics like Page 3 and Fashion- has returned to form with this flick. “#OneWordReview…#InduSarkar: Engrossing. Madhur Bhandarkar returns to form… Captivating drama… Post-interval portions pack solid punch,” posted Adarsh.

The film is based on the story of a woman named Indu and her fight against the excesses of the Emergency. While the very small opening on the box office on its opening day shows a low business of the film, the positive review of critic increases chances of the film to reach a double-digit collection at the box office. However, it would only be depend on how the audience perceives the film in its following days.

WATCH | Kriti Kulhari rebels against the system in Indu Sarkar, says Madhur Bhandarkar

Though SC permitted the release of the film, Congress workers disrupted its shows in Mumbai, reports news agency PTI. The screening of Indu Sarkar were stalled by Congressmen at some theatres and multiplexes in Thane, Nanded, Nashik and Jalgaon districts. They condemned the alleged “false depiction” in the movie, claiming the film is “fully sponsored”. It was only after the intervention of police that the shows resumed later in the day.