Indians choose Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar over Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli to hang out with, shows survey

Amitabh Bachchan secured 33.3 percent of all Indian votes while master blaster Sachin came in second with 31.7 percent votes. (Reuters)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has left behind all the Bollywood actors while Sachin Tendulkar succeeded in beating every cricketer when it comes to Indians, who indicated their preferences of whom they would choose to become a travel buddy. The megastar topped the list of popular male celebrity travel companions with Tendulkar positioned to be second most favourite in the list. While the female celebrity roster was dominated by Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone followed by Priyanka Chopra at second. The result was reflected in a survey conducted by online accommodation booking website Hotels.com, reported Hindustan Times.

The website conducted the survey commissioned in October 2016 with the participation of as many as 8,400 adults from 28 countries sharing their views on their dream celebrity companions. Among them, more than 300 Indian users also participated and indicated their views. The result was declared on Thursday and it revealed Amitabh to be the top choice of Indian travellers for going on a vacation with. He secured 33.3 percent of all Indian votes while master blaster Sachin came in second with 31.7 percent votes. They were followed by several young faces including heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and Virat Kohli who were positioned as third and fourth most desired male celebrity travel buddies respectively.

While legends dominated the male celebrity roster, Deepika became the first choice of Indian travellers by garnering 53 percent of votes followed by Priyanka who secured 40.3 percent votes. Bollywood hotties Sunny Leone and Jacqueline Fernandez came in at third and fourth respectively while Udta Punjab actress Alia Bhatt reached the fifth position.

There was yet another aspect to the survey of the celebrities and that one asked the respondents to name those whom they don’t want to hang out with. In this, the controversial Rakhi Sawant received 44 percent votes while Vidya Balan and Bipasha Basu also got the thumbs down as 28.7 percent and 26 percent of the participants respectively said they would not want to travel with them.