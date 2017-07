Bollywood actor Inder Kumar. (IE)

Inder Kumar dead: Bollywood actor who appeared in Salman Khan’s Wanted back in 2009, passed away on July 27 after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai. Inder Kumar was 44 years old at the time of his death. He died at his residence in Andheri’s Four Bungalows at around 2 AM. The cremation ceremony of the actor will take place later today at the Yaari Road Shamshaan Bhoomi.

Further details awaited.